HAMLET — Richmond County Schools is delighted to announce that Richmond Senior High School students Hadley Garner and Gabrielle (Gabby) Lutz, as well as Richmond Early College student Damian Zamora have been accepted into the highly selective North Carolina Governor’s School program.

This prestigious program, which is designed to enhance the educational experience of gifted and talented high school students, has accepted only a small fraction of the many applicants this year. The program will provide a unique opportunity for Hadley, Gabby, and Damian to engage in advanced studies and explore their academic passions.

The North Carolina Governor’s School program will take place this summer and will offer a rigorous and challenging curriculum in a variety of fields, including English, mathematics, science, humanities, and the arts. They will have the opportunity to work with distinguished faculty and fellow students who share their enthusiasm for learning.

We are proud of Hadley, Gabby, and Damian for their dedication and hard work, which have led to this significant achievement. Their acceptance into the North Carolina Governor’s School program is a testament to their exceptional academic abilities and their potential to make a positive impact on their communities and beyond.

Richmond County Schools congratulates Hadley, Gabby, and Damian on this remarkable accomplishment. We look forward to seeing the great things they will continue to achieve in the future.