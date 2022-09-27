DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in a Sept. 8 shooting on Earle Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights.

Sherman Cornelius Bass, 26, of Rockingham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Bass was located by agents with the Sheriff’s Office, NC SBI and U.S. Marshal Service.

The victim from the shooting remains hospitalized.

On Sept. 7 and 8, two separate shootings in the area of Monroe Avenue Elementary forced the school to shelter in place for around 15 minutes. A suspect in the first shooting has not been named at this time.

Bass was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000,000 secure bond.

