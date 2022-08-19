The Richmond County Schools (RCS) Board of Education has hired the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) to help facilitate its search for the next superintendent of RCS. To that end, the board is seeking direct input from interested students, parents, other members of the community, and staff to help shape the search process and to assist in defining the characteristics, experience, and skills desired in the next RCS superintendent.

Community Survey

The board invites students, parents, and other members of the community to participate in a community survey that can be accessed and completed online by clicking the superintendent search survey link on the RCS website: https://www.richmond.k12.nc.us/. All surveys must be completed by Friday, September 9, 2022, with results to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the board meeting on September 20, 2022.

Staff Survey

In addition, all RCS employees will have an opportunity to complete a separate online staff survey. Details about completing the employee version of the superintendent search survey will be communicated via school system e-mail. All surveys must be completed by Friday, September 9, 2022, with results to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the board meeting on September 20, 2022.

Statements from Community Groups and Organizations

In addition to input received from the surveys, local groups, and organizations may submit written statements regarding the leadership qualities that they consider important in the next superintendent. Such statements should be submitted directly to NCSBA via e-mail at [email protected] Such statements should be received no later than Friday, September 9, 2022.

Public Comment

Students, parents, other members of the community, and staff also may sign up to address the board during the public comment period at the upcoming regularly scheduled board meeting, currently scheduled for 5pm on September 20, 2022. Please visit the RCS website (https://www.richmond.k12.nc.us/) for updated information about the date, time, and location of the meeting. All individuals and groups must sign up to speak before the meeting begins and must otherwise comply with applicable board policy

For more information: Contact Kylie McDonald, public information officer, at (910) 582-5860 or [email protected]