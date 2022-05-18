ROCKINGHAM — Four suspects have been charged by the Rockingham Police Department in connection with a robbery at the Ammo Shack on East Broad Avenue from two weeks ago.

Kwalei Harley, 18, James Paul Fairley, 20, Jasean Montrell Wright, 20, and Marquise Jaquan Short, 28, have all been charged with a litany of larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and felony conspiracy charges.

In court documents, a fifth individual was also identified.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 4, numerous guns were stolen from the Ammo Shack. A hammer and chain were used to break in. Court documents reveal that multiple Delton DTI-15 and Rock Island Armory VR60 rifles were stolen.

All suspects have been placed under a $500,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. Fairley received an additional $10,000 for an outstanding warrant for arrest. The Richmond County jail websites states all will appear in district court this Thursday, May 19.

On Monday, Short appeared in district court before Judge Sophia Crawford. Brad Hodgins was appointed as Short’s attorney.

Fairley’s previous charge was breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in June of 2020 along with Evann Jaqueez Taylor, who was charged with the double murder of De’Marion Davis and Malik Ellerbe in November of 2021.

Last week, RPD announced that the ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the burglary.

“The p3 app has been of great assistance on receiving information from the public and the reward offered by ATF has also been great in helping to generate information,” said Chief George Gillenwater in an email. “ATF and RPD have worked non-stop since the incident to apprehend the suspects quickly and generate leads to attempt to recover some of these firearms.”

