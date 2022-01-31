Richmond County Board of Education and RCC Trustees meet on Tuesday

HAMLET — Both the Richmond Community College Trustees and the Richmond County Board of Education will be holding their meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

This year’s MLK poster and essay winners will be recognized, along with the 2021-22 Richmond County Spelling Bee winner at the board meeting.

School nurse Ashley Hunsucker, bus driver Dominique Green and Paige Simmons, all RSHS staff members, will be recognized for the Inspiring Excellence Awards.

Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of student services, will be providing a COVID update to the Board.

At the Trustees meeting, there’s a planned action item regarding 2021-22 salaries on their agenda.

The Budget, Finance and Investment Committee has action items regarding the approval of a financial audit contract and the 2021-22 College Budget.

The Richmond County Board of Education will meet at 5:00 p.m. at their Central Office on Vance Street in Hamlet. The Richmond Community College Trustees will meet at noon in the Grimsley Health Sciences Building Room 103.