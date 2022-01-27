Jersey Mike’s to join Starbucks in new C.F. Smith property; Chiba to relocate

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — C.F. Smith Property Group on Thursday announced via social media the second of the three new businesses coming to Rockingham as part of a new development to be named Broad Station Commons.

According to the post, a Jersey Mike’s will be joining Starbucks in the Broad Station Commons. It’s unknown at this time what the third occupant will be.

The Commons will be located on a property that is a combination of the two parcels where the Mi Casita building and the Chiba Japanese Restaurant currently sit.

Chiba, located directly next to the Mi Casita building, will be moving across the street into the former Pizza Hut building in the coming months. A Chiba manager confirmed the move, but a definitive timeline has not been established.

According to Richmond County GIS records, C.F. Smith acquired both the former Mi Casita building and the current Chiba location on Dec. 13. In the conditions laid out in the deed, which was signed by C.F. Smith CEO Neil Robinette, the two properties have been merged into a single parcel.

Assistant City Manager John Massey explained that the combining of parcels is a fairly common practice.

It’s unclear at this time what will be done with the existing Chiba building. Robinette did not respond to an emailed question regarding the plans for construction before press time Thursday.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]