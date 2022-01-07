ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County government in late December purchased the former Pee Dee Electric building as a potential site of future development, though the county hasn’t yet said what that development will be.

The 15.7-acre property at 190 Midway Rd., Parcel #746319513354, has been vacant since Oct. 14, 2021, when Pee Dee Electric moved into their new location in Lilesville. The parcel is surrounded on two sides by Industrial Park Drive, and is adjacent to a U.S. 220 South offramp.

The transfer of the property was made official on Dec. 30.

County Manager Bryan Land said this property is “strategic” for the county.

“We have a portfolio of properties slated for potential future expansion and development,” Land said in an email. “This parcel was deemed a strategic acquisition for us as we own the adjacent property (the Emergency Services Complex). Additionally, due to the proximity of the fiber optic line we installed for Emergency Services.”

Land did not elaborate when asked what the property would be used to “expand” or “develop.” He also did not respond to a question about the timeline for making use of this building.