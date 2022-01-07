Rockingham man charged with child sex offenses

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a man with multiple child sex offenses.

Robert Latavious Wilson, of Rockingham, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 7. He’s charged with one felony count each of indecent liberties with a child and crime against nature.

According to Detective Clint Neeley, the victim in this incident is now an adult. The victim reported this incident on Dec. 24, 2021.

Neeley said that the suspect turned himself into the Magistrate’s Office on Friday.

Wilson was placed in Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

