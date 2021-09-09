Food pantry’s utility trailer stolen; no suspects

ROCKINGHAM — Linda and Mordecai Ross feed between 700-800 people on average each month through the Faith Assembly Food Pantry, but one of the biggest tools they use in their service was stolen from their front yard in broad daylight.

Their utility trailer was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, and was stolen sometime before 4 p.m., according to Mordecai. The trailer could carry food for 40-50 families, and they would haul it to Moore and Scotland counties, in addition to their location in Richmond County, to distribute food from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to those in need.

The trailer is described as being 5-by-12 in size with a homemade tailgate, meaning it’s with different material than the rest of it, and it’s hitch is slightly bent, according to Mordecai. The incident report taken by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office lists the trailer’s value at $1,200.

Thankfully, Linda said, they have a van that can be used to distribute the food in place of the trailer.

The pair have not heard anything on the investigation since reporting. Chief Deputy Jay Childers said there are no suspects in the case, but the trailer has been reported to the National Crime Information Center, which keeps a list of stolen properties and makes that list available to all law enforcement agencies.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the trailer, call 9-1-1, the Sheriff’s Office’s main line at 910-997-8283 or call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.