Four killed in wreck on U.S. 1

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that four people were killed in a wreck on U.S. 1 near the Moore County line Friday afternoon.

Raymond Pierce, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, said they received a report around 3:42 p.m. Friday of a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. The wreck occurred along U.S. 1 near the intersection with Special Forces Way.

It’s unclear which vehicle the deceased were in at the time of the wreck. Pierce said no further details had been made available as of Friday evening.

Traffic was backed up significantly. A witness said via Facebook Messenger that the wreck was “heartbreaking” and added weather may have played a role.

“All we can do is pray for all involved!” they said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.