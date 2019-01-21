Students express meaning of MLK Jr. Day through essays, drawings

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal David Chase Woody from Washington Street placed second with his poster on the theme "Unity: Yes We Can!" Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal David Chase Woody from Washington Street placed second with his poster on the theme "Unity: Yes We Can!" Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Fifth-grader Anahi Velazquez at Fairview Heights placed third with her poster on the theme "Unity: Yes We Can!" Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Fifth-grader Anahi Velazquez at Fairview Heights placed third with her poster on the theme "Unity: Yes We Can!" Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal This poster received an honorable mention. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal This poster received an honorable mention. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal This poster received an honorable mention. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal This poster received an honorable mention.

Students throughout the Richmond County school system participated in an essay and photo contest sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation of Richmond County Steering Committee. Students were presented with the theme, “Unity: Yes We Can!” and asked to interpret what the theme meant to them in an essay or through a drawing. Three winners were chosen from each category as well as honorable mentions.

The artwork and essays are on display at Thomas Leath Memorial Library until Monday, Jan. 21. The winning entries are shown in photos below, and the winning essays have been reproduced below.

1ST PLACE ESSAY WINNER IS ELLIE BUCK, 9TH GRADE, REACH, MRS. WAGERS CLASS

Unity: Yes We Can!

The definition of unity is “the state of being united or joined as a whole.”

There are many things in the United states which represents unity. Just to name a

few; the American flag, our national bird, and the statue of liberty. Martin Luther

King Jr. once said “darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” With the meaning of that

quote being to fight hatred with kindness, it makes one think, are we really doing

that today? Although we have our differences, we are united today more than we

were in the past, but there is still a long way to go.

One of the many times we were not united goes back into the seventeenth

and eighteenth centuries when slavery existed. African slaves were brought unto

the United States for farming tobacco and cotton. In 1862, Congress prohibited

slavery. From then we have grown by women gaining the right to vote and by

allowing African Americans to join the Army. Once slavery ended, Congress

passed two acts that allowed the enlistment of African Americans to join the

army. The nineteenth amendment, which is women’s right to vote, was passed by

Congress on June of 1919. These two events alone, prove that equal opportunities

do bring our nation closer together.

Although these things have united us in the past, the future has more in

store. As Americans, we need to work harder to becoming a stronger union. We

need to get our priorities straight and know that we all have one goal. This

includes making sacrifices for each other and putting political views aside to

decide what is better for America. For example, last year Americans dealt with a

big issue, gun violence. Whether people think we need stronger gun control or

banning guns altogether, we need to focus on a common goal which is keeping

our children safe and uniting within our own country. That crisis taught us that we

need to pull together through the hard times and keep pressing for unity and for

us to work as one.

Without a doubt, we have many differences with one another, but we can

still be united. From slavery in the 1800s and discrimination in 2018, there is still

room to grow. We have come a long way through the years from obstacles we

overcame with Civil rights and women’s rights. Even though we are still struggling

to find unity, we are a work in progress, but a little progress is better than a

regression of our past in any form.

2ND PLACE ESSAY WINNER IS YULIANA GONZALEZ, ELLERBE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 8TH GRADE

Unity Wins: YES WE CAN!

Martin Luther King, Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist who

became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights

Movement from 1954 until his death in.1968.

Martin luther King’s famous speech is entitled III Have a Dream”. In this

speech remarks “with this faith we will be able to work together, to pray, to

struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together,

knowing that we will be free one day”. He is talking about unity, he wants us

to be united. By this time discrimination was substantiated all over the U.S.

African Americans were segregated from white. They had their own water

fountain, restrooms, and theatres, even schools. The labels they used were

“only for whites”, fino colored allowed’, This injustice sparked a light in

Martin luther King eyes. He started a nonviolent Civil Rights Movement. He

traversed the country in his quest for freedom and justice. The movement

didn’t get all positive reactions, protesters introduced violence to the

movement and chaos broke out.

Even today we need unity. We can show respect, admiration, fairness,

and inspiration to every single person in our life. Then they can show it to

someone else. Soon, there will be a large group of people. This will continue

to spread around the world. The unjust or prejudicial treatment of different

people, especially on the grounds of race, age, and gender will soon to fade

away, and everyone will be unity.

Although the journey for justice and freedom was challenged. Martin

luther King, Jr. encouraged it to continue and even grow. To use his own

words “lf you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk

then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Speeches and quotes from many others have inspired us and given us the

courage to act upon our own dreams. In honor of a great man, let us all hold

our dreams up for the world to See and our heart to embrace. His pearls of

wisdom help remind us of the power of a vision.

3RD PLACE ESSAY WINNER IS KIMAHRI JOHNSON, 5TH GRADE/COBLE HOMEROOM

We Shall Overcome with Unity

Unity can be thought of as a group of people assembled together, but it means much more than

that. Unity means that people agree on different things. People can agree on food to eat, movies to

watch, places to go, and even to respect each other’s differences. Because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

believed in unity, he did many things to persuade people to treat each other fairly. He gave the speech

known as “I Have A Dream” in hopes that one day we would fulfill its contents.

There was a time when white and black people could not ride the bus together, go to the same

school, drink from the same water fountain or do anything together because of their skin. However,

that is when Dr. King helped people change. He believed that people should be treated equally. He

believed that people needed to show unity although we are all different.

Dr. King did a lot of things to unite people. He had marches, sit in’s, speeches, all without

violence. He is often remembered for these things, his principles of truth, and his tireless work for

equality and peace. His most remembered speech is “I Have A Dream”. Dr. King’s dream was that unity

would be achieved, becoming reality.

Dreams can be very powerful. Sometimes dreams can make you feel like you can do anything.

Dr. King’s dream continues to give hope that “people will not be judged by the color of their skin”. Hope

that we will all be treated equally, whether black, white, Hispanic, or even Chinese. His dream gives

hope that “people will be judged by the content of their character” and not our differences. Dr. King

never lost hope in the dream of unity.

Dr. King died in 1968 but his dream did not. Due to his dream there is hope that we all are

treated equally. It is an honor to be able to be in a classroom of those of different races, cultures,

backgrounds, and abilities. It is awesome to be able to play, laugh, and talk together. Everyday shows

that unity wins so that is why we should never lose hope no matter what.

If Dr. King were alive today, would he see the world as a dream come true? Do you think he

would see unity? Look around and see that progress has been made, but there is still work to do. Can

we agree that our differences should be respected and embraced? Can we agree that one’s character is

more valuable that the color of skin? Can we continue to work together to fulfill Dr. King’s dream? Yes,

we can! Yes, I will!