WALESKA, Ga. — St. Andrews baseball player Jude Drzemiecki and men’s volleyball player Dakota Hotaling received weekly honors from the Appalachian Athletic Conference following impressive showings recently.

Drzemiecki, a senior from Roanoke, Virginia, was named the AAC Baseball Player of the Week — his first time earning the distinction this season.

Drzemiecki batted .600 in helping St. Andrews go 3-1 on the week; he had two home runs, seven RBI, scored three runs, had one double, posted a 1.300 slugging percentage and was walked twice for an on-base percentage of .667.

St. Andrews baseball is currently 10-7 this year and is set to play a four-game home nonconference series this weekend against Concordia University, starting Friday at noon.

Hotaling, a graduate student from Center Moriches, New York, earned his second weekly honor of the season as the AAC Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week.

Hotaling averaged 10.29 assists per game in helping St. Andrews to a 2-0 record last week; he posted 72 assists, logging 37 of them in a 3-1 win over Virginia Wesleyan and had 13 digs, five aces and five blocks on the week.

Before Tuesday’s road match against Benedict College, St. Andrews men’s volleyball had an 11-6 overall record. The Knights host Lawrence Tech next in nonconference play on Friday at 2 p.m.