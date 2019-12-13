Red Rams impress in season-opening blowout

RAEFORD — The Hamlet boys middle school team started its season on the road Thursday, easily defeating East Hoke, 54-12.

Two Red Rams players finished in double figures as Tristan Wall led the way with 14 points and JV Drake ended with 13. David McNair fell just short of double-digits, chipping in with nine points.

On the defensive end, the visitors were just as impressive, creating 40 turnovers and swiping 28 steals. Drake finished with a game-high eight steals, Wall collected five and McNair ended with four.

Hamlet coach Keith Parsons was happy to see his group use the inexperience of the opposing side against them.

“East Hoke has a new coach and an entirely new roster. Our group did a great job from the start and took advantage of that,” said Parsons.

“Great to see everybody on our team play so well from start to finish. Hopefully, we can build on this and keep getting better,” he added.

Amer Morrison added five points, Jay Hamilton chipped in with four, Lareese Swinnie ended with three and Toby McInnis finished with two points in the victory.

Up next, Hamlet (1-0) travels to Sandy Grove on Monday, with the girls game starting first at 4:15 p.m.

