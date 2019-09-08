This week of Richmond Senior fall sports was heavily affected by the threats of Hurricane Dorian and a major holiday. Raiders fans didn’t get many opportunities to watch their favorite athletes as each of the four active teams were only able to play one game.

Here are the standout performers from a washed-out week that saw the football team secure the school’s only win at the varsity level.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Caleb Hood, QB, Jr. — Hood accounted for five of the team’s six touchdowns against No. 8 Butler on Friday, while finishing with a season-high 315 total yards.

Jakerra Covington, MH, Jr. — The athletic hitter provided momentum-building plays on both sides of the net during Tuesday’s rivalry showdown against Pinecrest. She finished with a team high in both kills (eight) and blocks (four).

Jaron Coleman, RB, Jr. — The backup running back found pay dirt for the third straight week, this time on special teams. He ignited a charge in the home crowd with an 81-yard kickoff return to start the second half. Coleman ended with 120 all-purpose yards.

Joey Nicholson, MF, Sr. — The veteran midfielder was the sole source of offense for the Raiders soccer team against Porter Ridge on Tuesday. He scored the team’s only goal in the 3-1 loss.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — Lambeth gave an all-around effort in the loss to Pinecrest, dishing out a team-high 19 assists, while also finishing second on the team with 10 digs.

Jakolbe Baldwin, WR, Jr. — After watching his other pass-catching mates take off the first couple of games, the Raiders returning leading receiver paced the group with four receptions for 95 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to cap the win the fourth quarter.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Caleb Hood, right, and Jakolbe Baldwin celebrate a touchdown against Butler at home on Friday. Hood accounted for five touchdowns, one to Baldwin, in the win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1117.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Caleb Hood, right, and Jakolbe Baldwin celebrate a touchdown against Butler at home on Friday. Hood accounted for five touchdowns, one to Baldwin, in the win.