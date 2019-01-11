HAMLET — Thanks to a 23-point explosion in the fourth quarter, the Hamlet Middle School boys basketball team defeated West Hoke 57-53 at home on Thursday. Paul McNeil and J.V. Drake combined for all of the points in the final stanza.

McNiel posted a team-high 23 points in Hamlet’s third straight win, while Drake finished with 14.

Other scorers for the Red Rams — who forced 32 turnovers in the four-point victory — were Xavier Wall (8), Jamarion Bryant (3), Tristan Wall (3), C.C. Wall (2), Z’Yion Baldwin (2) and Ethan Locklear (2).

Hamlet (3-1) will be looking for win No. 4 when it travels to Carver next Thursday, Jan. 17.

