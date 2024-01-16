HAMLET — Brad Denson has been named the next Varsity Head Football Coach for the Richmond Raiders.

“For me, his passion for football, specifically Richmond football,” is what stood out to Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell. “Fortunately I had people in the room with me who are very knowledgable of football. One of the things I was looking for was leadership ability. His passion for Richmond was just so obvious.”

There were 14 applicants for the position and six were interviewed.

According to a press release from Richmond County Schools, Denson was the starting quarterback of the 1997 and 1998 4A Raider state championship teams.

Denson graduated from UNC at Wilmington in 2004 and accepted his first coaching position as an assistant baseball coach as West Carteret High School. Denson returned to Richmond County in 2009 and accepted a position teaching at Richmond Senior High School and coaching the baseball and football programs.

“I enjoyed coaching at the coast, but returning to Richmond County where it all started for me is when I knew this is what I wanted to be doing – getting that first taste of Friday night on the sidelines – I was hooked,” Denson shared in a press release.

Denson served as the assistant running backs and quarterback coach as well as the assistant baseball coach for the Raiders through 2014. He coached three baseball teams to the eastern state finals during his time and played a key role in leading one of them to the state 4A finals in 2014. Denson received the Assistant Coach of the Year award for Region 4, presented by the NC Baseball Coaches Association.

During the 2015 and 2016 season, Denson took on the roles of wide receivers coach and offensive special teams coordinator.

Following a lengthy closed session period of the school board meeting, the board members voted on the personnel report. Board members Ronald Tillman and Daryl Mason voted against the personnel report. It could not be confirmed if their votes were pertinent to the head football coach decision.