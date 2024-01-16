Many of the key individuals behind the vision for the Memorial Garden break ground on the project.

ROCKINGHAM — Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Rockingham held a dedication service for their forthcoming Memorial Ground Saturday afternoon.

“What we’re looking to do is give people a place where they can feel comfortable, where they can love where their loved one is rest,” shared Mt. Sinai Pastor D.R. Bennett.

Two acres have already been cleared adjacent to the church located on Graham Bridge Road. Bennett said that on the current map that is drawn up, there are plots of land reserved for graves that will be labeled and numbered. There are plans for a sitting area in the middle, along with trails that will connect to the various sections of graves. A shelter will be built in the middle of the memorial area.

“This is something that God has given us a vision for many years and we will see that it comes to pass.,” Bennett said. “We have been so blessed out here. The great thing about this is it’s not just for Mt. Sinai. We will open this up to the community who can be funeralized and buried on the grounds here.”

Toward the end of the dedication, the Mt. Sinai pastor, deacons, deaconesses, trustees and members of the MSBC Memorial Garden committee participated in a symbolic turning of the soil equipped with protective helmets and shovels. Mt. Sinai wished to thank Roger and Amy DeBerry of Southeast Tree and Stump Removal. LLC, Nelson Funeral Services and McNeill Funeral Services for their support of the project.

“This will be a beautiful cemetery. It’s going to be a memorial garden, something that is needed in Richmond County,” said Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue on behalf of Nelson Funeral Services.

Mt. Sinai also still has plans to break ground on a Life Center that will consist of a multi-purpose building with a full gym and stage on the 16-acre property .

“We thank you for being in the midst today,” stated Prophetess Thomasine Cox. “We thank you for the beautiful Memorial Ground and garden that will be here at Mt. Sinai, where our loved ones and us too, will rest.”

Throughout the dedication service, Sons of Sinai performed a few songs, including “It’s In My Heart.” Pastor Bennett said once the project is closer to completion, he anticipates sending out information to the public for those who would be interested in being buried in the Memorial Garden.

“Lord, we thank you for your grace and your mercy,” said Minister Yvette Bostic. “We thank you for every person that had a vision, every person that picked up an ink pen, that had a design in their mind. On these grounds, we thank you for this new vision and every hand that did some work. We thank you Lord God for the vision that is coming to pass.”

Last year, Pastor Bennett shared that Mt. Sinai’s mission statement is to ‘convince the unconvinced, to be convinced, to become fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ.’

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@www.yourdailyjournal.com to suggest a correction.