Sellers perfect in Week 4 of Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 4 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest saw this season’s first perfect slate of picks.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Tim Sellers of Rockingham took first place this week.

Sellers picked all 15 games correctly and correctly picked the tiebreaker question as well, beating out a narrow top of the leaderboard that included James Carpenter of Pinehurst, Kay Robbins of Carthage and Eric Blyther of Hoffman.

As the weekly winner, Sellers wins $25. Week 4’s prize is sponsored by Beachum Lee Ford in Wadesboro.

About 125 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 4, the highest total of the season.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 5’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.