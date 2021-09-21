Roundup: Richmond girls golf takes fifth at Sanford Golf Course

NCHSAA

Richmond girls golf takes fifth at third match

The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team took fifth place Monday in its third Sandhills Athletic Conference golf match of the season at Sanford Municipal Golf Course.

The Lady Raiders combined to shoot a team score of 179, their best total so far this season. Pinecrest took first with a 110, followed by Union Pines with a 132 and Lee County with a 151. Scotland was fourth was a score of 158.

Each Richmond golfer individually either equalled or bettered their lowest round of the season.

“Another great day for our group,” head coach Keith Parsons said. “Can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds.”

Jamie Sears led the way with a 55 for the nine-hole round, followed by Abigail Tatum’s 58. Ella Munn shot a 66, while Makayla Webb shot 69 and Morgan Stutts shot 70.

“Jamie and Abigail continue to be our leaders, on and off the course, and we got a great contribution from Makayla in this match,” Parsons said. “Ella is doing very well, too, and keeps getting better. Also, today was Morgan’s first match of the season, and she hit some great shots.”

Richmond returns to play Sept. 27 at Pinehurst No. 6.

NCHSAA releases RPI rankings

The NCHSAA has released the season’s first edition of the RPI ratings for football, boys soccer and volleyball.

RPI ratings are being used this season to determine seeding for the state playoffs at the end of the season. RPI uses a formula that combines a team’s winning percentage, the winning percentage of the team’s opponents and the winning percentage of the team’s opponents’ opponents. The formula is: RPI = (0.3 x WP) + (0.4 x OWP) + (0.3 x OOWP).

Since Richmond is in a 4A/3A split conference, the highest finishing team of each classification will earn an automatic playoff bid.

Richmond football’s RPI ranking is No. 5 in 4A East, with an overall RPI rating of 0.703. Volleyball’s RPI ranking is No. 44 in the 4A East, with an overall RPI rating of 0.412. Finally, boys soccer has an RPI ranking of No. 40 in the 4A East with an RPI rating of 0.467.

XC meet postponed

Due to the threat of inclement weather, this week’s Richmond cross country meet against Lee County and Scotland has been postponed to Thursday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.