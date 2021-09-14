Roundup: Lady Raiders host conference golf match at Foxfire

Abigail Tatum hits an approach shot from the 18th fairway on the Grey Course at Foxfire Monday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Ella Munn finishes off her putt on the 18th green on the Grey Course at Foxfire Monday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

FOXFIRE — The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team hosted its lone home match of the season at Foxfire Resort & Golf Monday.

As a team, the Lady Raiders kept their overall score relatively similar to their first conference match last week. After shooting 187 last week at Scotch Meadows, Richmond shot 190 this week to finish fifth among the teams in attendance.

Jamie Sears was the lone player to improve her score from last week, shooting 55 for the nine-hole round that consisted of playing holes 1-8 and No. 18 on the Grey Fox Course.

“Great round by Jamie; she hit some great shots and held it together throughout her round,” said head coach Keith Parsons.

Abigail Tatum shot a 65, while Ella Munn shot a 70 and Makayla Webb shot a 71.

“I think Abigail and Ella both hit the ball more consistently than they did in the first match, even if their scores didn’t reflect that,” Parsons said. “And shout out to Kayla for competing in her first golf match. We are so glad she’s a part of our group.”

Richmond volleyball honors seniors before loss to Lee County

On Tuesday, the Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team had the chance to honor its three seniors — Allyiah Swiney, Saniah Durham and Kiersten Gibson.

“The seniors have meant a lot to the growth of our program,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “They have all been around and emerged as they aged. They have all stepped up big as leaders.”

However, Richmond was unable to send its seniors off with a win, losing 3-1 to Lee County.

The Lady Raiders lost the first set 25-18, but bounced back to win the second set 25-23.

Lee County then took the third set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-18.

Lady Raiders fall to Sun Valley Monday

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss to Sun Valley Monday night.

The Lady Raiders lost the first set 25-10, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-8.

“Sun Valley was a high-caliber team,” Larsen said.