Surrounded by his family, including his father Errol Hood (standing), Richmond’s Caleb Hood signs his letter-of-intent for UNC during Early Signing Day in December.

Thanks to the NCAA’s recent new rule changes, former Richmond athletes now competing at the college level will be able to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Jayla McDougald graduated from Richmond at the beginning of June. Despite being a two-sport athlete in basketball and soccer, she decided to commit and sign to play soccer for Shaw University starting in the fall. While she’s at Shaw, McDougald will have the opportunity to make money off her NIL if she chooses.

“When I found out the new rules I was super excited,” McDougald said. “I thought I was going to have to give up wanting to own a business and do my YouTube channels for profit when I went to college for soccer.”

Towards the end of 2019, the NCAA board of governors agreed to change and modernize its rules regarding athletes profiting off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Time passed as the NCAA, schools and state governments decided how to proceed, but then at the end of June, the NCAA formally adopted new rule changes that would eliminate the previous prohibitions that prevented college athletes from being able to profit off NIL.

The changes went into effect at midnight on July 1 and the floodgates opened for athletes to pursue partnerships and other opportunities that would allow them to make money off their NIL.

Prior to July 1, several state governments had begun passing NIL laws in anticipation of the NCAA’s pending change. On July 2, North Carolina joined in as Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to allow college athletes in the state to profit off the use of their NIL.

“I think a lot of us athletes work hard for our image and have a lot of people that look up to us and love to watch and support our journey, so I think it’s a great opportunity for all student athletes,” McDougald said.

McDougald has built one of the larger social media followings of any current or former Richmond athlete, which adds to her marketability. She has roughly 18,500 followers on Tik Tok, more than 6,200 Instagram followers, more than 600 followers on Twitter and 300 subscribers on YouTube.

“I plan to utilize my social media while I’m playing soccer,” McDougald said. “I’ve already started looking at opportunities and talking to brands and companies I could possibly work with in the future.”

She added that she hopes to find opportunities related to fashion and clothing.

Former Raider quarterback Caleb Hood is one of the more highly touted recruits to come out of Richmond in the past few years. Now, he’s a freshman running back at UNC after enrolling early in January.

Hood’s success with the Raiders has already provided him with a potential platform, but now that he’s playing for the Tar Heels, there are any number of new, additional opportunities he could be presented with once he gets on the field and begins to make a name for himself.

As a former UNC football player himself, Errol Hood knows how being a part of UNC and playing for the Tar Heels could benefit his son.

“Of course I’m for it because back when I played, we had the video games and I was in three of them,” Errol said. “So I just think it’s only fair if (schools) are using the athlete to make money, then they should be able to profit from that.”

Caleb and former Raider football teammate Jakolbe Baldwin, who’s now at NC State, have both posted on their personal Instagram pages that they are open to opportunities should brands, companies or individuals choose to reach out to them.

Both UNC and NC State have announced the establishment of new programs that will teach their respective student-athletes how to elevate their platforms and provide tools for them to enhance their personal brands. UNC’s program is called LAUNCH, while NC State’s is called ALPHA.

“As his Dad, I want whatever he does to benefit him and go towards his success,” Errol said. “I don’t want him being greedy and only playing the game for money. I want him to play for the love of the game. The money will come, if you handle your business.”

Although Errol said Caleb hasn’t been presented with any NIL deals or opportunities yet that he knows of, he knows once Caleb begins to get significant playing time on the field that the opportunities will come.

“I think for Caleb, with his social media presence, there might be an opportunity down the road,” Errol said. “I don’t think Caleb is really worried about that right now. I think he’s worried about just getting on the field and being the best athlete he can be. Because obviously if you’re playing that gives you more opportunities for people to sponsor you.”

