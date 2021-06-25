Lady Raiders run at 4A state track meet

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ track team had five athletes compete Friday at the 4A state track meet at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Sophomore Andrea Ellerbe participated in three events, including the 200-meter dash and the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relays with Sophomore Akeya Harrison, junior Talayeh Covington and sophomore Isis Covington. Senior Jakerra Covington also competed in the shot put.

The boys’ team did not have any athletes qualify for states from the 4A Mideast regional meet last week.

Individually, Ellerbe finished 15th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.94, while Jakerra Covington was 14th in the shot put with a best distance of 30 feet, 3 inches coming on the first of her three attempts. On her second attempt she measured a mark of 27 feet, 11.75 inches and her third measurement was 30 feet, 0.50 inches.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Shawnti Jackson was the 200-meter champion with a time of 23.06, while Southeast Raleigh’s Autumn Judd won the shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 9 inches.

The Lady Raiders took 10th in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:47.99. Ellerbe was the lead-off runner, Harrison ran the second leg, Talayeh Covington ran the third leg and Isis Covington was the anchor. Harding University was the state champion with a time of 1:40.91.

In the 4×100-meter relay, the Lady Raiders came in 13th with a time of 50.33. Talayeh Covington was the lead off, Harrison ran the second leg, Ellerbe ran the third leg and Isis Covington was the anchor. Cardinal Gibbons was the state champion with a time of 47.33.

