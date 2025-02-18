A rare sighting of an anglerfish was captured as it swam to the surface in broad daylight near the Canary Islands. As a chronically online individual, I have seen countless artistic interpretations and TikTok edits of this creature. And yes, just like many Gen-Zers, I find myself emotional over this small yet mighty fish.

Just last week, I was figuratively strangling the Duolingo bird for not being as helpful as I had hoped, and now, days later, I’m crying over a fish. Growing up, I always dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. My love for animals developed from religiously watching Animal Planet, frequent trips to the zoo and following Steve Irwin’s daughter’s show, Bindi the Jungle Girl. For a while, I was set on this path—I decided at just eight years old. But by middle school, my science teacher broke my heart by explaining that veterinary work involved handling blood and euthanizing animals. With that realization, I said goodbye to my aspirations of rescuing animals.

Despite this change in career goals, nature has always been a source of inspiration for me. The story of this brave little fish, in particular, has deeply moved me. Even with all our scientific advancements, the reason the anglerfish ascended remains a mystery. Some marine biologists believe she was sick, while others suggest it was a sign of global warming’s effects. Another theory suggests she may have consumed a fish with a swim bladder or gas gland, causing her to float upward. It’s also possible she was caught in a rising column of water. One thing is certain: This fish has left a lasting impression on many hearts and pop culture.

The anglerfish, also known as the black sea devil or abyssal anglerfish, is usually found in the ocean’s “midnight zone,” about 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) below the surface. Recognizable by the small, antenna-like light above its head, it uses bioluminescence to navigate the deep, dark sea. The species even had its Hollywood moment as a terrifying antagonist in Pixar’s Finding Nemo, where it attempted to eat Dory and Marlin on their journey to find Nemo.

What truly tugged at my heartstrings was a comment someone made about how the anglerfish finally saw a light she didn’t have to create. As a writer, I fall for anything poetic or symbolic. It made me wonder — did she ever feel lonely in the deep sea? Did she have any friends? I understand that her habitat is essentially isolated, but animals have feelings too. Never did I expect to feel this deeply about a fish, yet here I am. Despite common misconceptions that this species is large, this particular lady was tiny — only about six inches long. Larger species can grow up to three feet.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking detail is the possibility that her journey to the surface took weeks or even months, given her small size. We may never know the exact reason behind her ascent, but I believe she represents courage and the pursuit of life’s fullest potential — even if that means seeing the light for the first and last time.

Ana "Just keep swimming" Corral is a staff writer for Champion Media.