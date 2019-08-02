To the editor:

Understandably, it’s still very early for most potential voters to pay attention even to presidential politics. That’s a shame. By the time too many of them focus, it’s late in the nominating scene, the candidate field has winnowed, and a nominee has emerged who is, perhaps, better favored by the party’s more activist (extreme?) base. While there are more candidates — and points of view — now is the time to be heard.

This election more Democrats seem interested in providing a winning candidate against President Trump than in political philosophy. Former vice-president Joe Biden seems to fit that bill, for now, and his issue positions seem noticeably more moderate than the next few candidates perceived to have good chances in match-ups against Mr. Trump: Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris.

After a bruising first debate on June 27, Biden fared much better in the July 31 round, but there were moments his 76 years seemed to show. After the next round of opinion polls, likely, Biden will still hold the lead, but good performances by Warren and Sanders on July 30 suggest they may tighten Biden’s lead.

Healthcare is as important as ever during 2019 – 2020. The more staunchly progressive Warren, Sanders, Harris wing of Democratic candidates are offering some version of “Medicare-for-all” plans. Sounds tempting until eye-popping dollar amounts in the trillions are revealed. Biden and other moderates seem content with some form of the ACA (“Obamacare”), but with needed improvements. Why not? With its basic framework — including wise emphasis on covering pre-existing conditions — already law, it offers opportunities for for a president and a Congress to act in good faith, for a change.

Talk of slavery reparations emerged on July 30. Healthcare, infrastructure, global warming, election systems, foreign policy, and a $22 trillion national debt are ample subjects for repairs right now, thank you.

Former HUD secretary Julian Castro offered one of the few useful suggestions on immigration: a “Marshall” – type plan to help deeply troubled Central American nations. Some real assistance at the sources of desperate immigrant streams could go a long way, and ultimately prove less expensive to us.

I liked Senator Michael Bennett’s reminder of a really good immigration bill that passed the Senate in 2013, only to inexplicably die in the GOP House.

Now is not the time for citizens to be snoozing.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham