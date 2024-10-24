ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham based Stogner Architecture and the town of Tabor City were honored with the Gertrude S. Carraway Awards of Merit for work on the Heilig-Meyers Building Renovation project in Tabor City, North Carolina.

The award was presented on October 16, in Rocky Mount, N.C., at the Preservation North Carolina Annual Conference Honor Awards Reception & Ceremony at The Power House at Rocky Mount Mills. David Stogner and Sarah Stogner of Stogner Architecture attended the awards ceremony, along with Tabor City Mayor Royce Harper and his wife Lora.

David Stogner of Rockingham based Stogner Architecture, PA, served as project architect. He worked closely with Al Leonard, the (now former) town manager of Tabor City, and Dianne N. Ward, Tabor City’s promotions director. Tabor City Mayor Royce Harper wrote a letter to Preservation North Carolina in support of the project, as did Trent Burroughs, president of the Tabor City Committee of 100.

The Gertrude S. Carraway Awards of Merit

The Gertrude S. Carraway Awards of Merit are named in honor of the late Dr. Gertrude S. Carraway, a noted New Bern historian and preservationist. Presented since 1974, the Carraway Awards give deserved recognition to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a genuine commitment to historic preservation through extraordinary leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion and/or significant participation in preservation.

About Preservation North Carolina

The award was presented by Preservation North Carolina. Founded in 1939, Preservation North Carolina is North Carolina’s only private nonprofit statewide historic preservation organization. Its mission is to protect and promote buildings, landscapes and sites important to the diverse heritage of N.C. It enjoys a national reputation, having been cited by the National Park Service as “the premier statewide preservation organization of the South, if not the Nation” and the National Trust for Historic Preservation as “the model organization of its kind.”

About the project

The transformation of Heilig Meyers Furniture Store into a Business Incubator. The story of Heilig Meyers Furniture Store, nestled in the heart of Tabor City, is a testament to resilience and adaptation in the face of changing times. Built in 1920, this historic building has witnessed the ebb and flow of economic tides, weathering storms both literal and metaphorical. From its humble beginnings as a furniture store to its new role as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, the journey of this building reflects the spirit of its community. The main structure, constructed of sturdy timbers with brick walls and a low-slope roof, stood as a symbol of endurance throughout the decades. Despite enduring periods of economic instability and wars, the furniture store persevered, serving generations of locals with quality goods and reliable service. Over time, the building evolved, incorporating adjacent storefronts into its contiguous facade, expanding its footprint while maintaining its historic charm. However, like many small towns across America, Tabor City faced its share of challenges.

Hurricanes in 2016 and 2018 wreaked havoc on local businesses, causing disruption and despair. Yet, amidst the wreckage, a glimmer of hope emerged. The Town of Tabor City recognized the need for revitalization and seized an opportunity to breathe new life into its downtown area. In a bold move, the building that once housed Heilig Meyers Furniture Store was donated to the Town of Tabor City with a vision for transformation. With the support of an $800,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration, plans were set in motion to renovate the historic structure into a business incubator — a space where new ideas could take root and flourish.

The renovation project was no small feat. The building had been abandoned since 2001 and was in total disrepair. From upgrading storefronts to repairing load-bearing brick walls and installing new fixtures, every detail was carefully considered to honor the building’s rich history while meeting the needs of modern entrepreneurs.

The existing walls were cleaned and repaired, in some cases revealing original painted signage that offers a distinct visual connection to the past. Much of the wooden ceiling and roof structure has been exposed as well to highlight the meticulous craftsmanship of the previous generations who built it.

Working in collaboration with the State Historic Preservation Office, the renovation adhered to strict guidelines to preserve the integrity of the original structure. In 2024, the vision became reality as the newly renovated building opened its doors to the community.

The first event, hosted by the Town of Tabor City, welcomed the Columbus County Intergovernmental Council—a fitting celebration of collaboration and progress. Today, the new business incubator stands as a testament to the power of preservation and innovation.

As the first downtown business incubator in Tabor City, it serves as a catalyst for economic growth, providing a nurturing environment for new businesses to thrive. With each new venture that takes root within its walls, the building continues to write its chapter in the history of Tabor City—a story of resilience, reinvention and the enduring spirit of community.