More than 30 companies turnout to Gears that Move the World career fair

HAMLET — More than 30 companies gathered in the Cole Auditorium Banquet Hall for Thursday’s Richmond Community College Power the World Career Fair.

As part of the event, students involved in one of several RCC utility programs met with area employers, who traveled from across the country to be a part of the event, and possibly begin the recruiting process a bit early for some of their high-demand, high-paying positions.

“It’s a really great opportunity for companies to come to RCC, and get a chance to see our facility and what we’re offering here with the Electrical and Utility Substation Relay Program. And it also gives our students the opportunity to create communication and network paths with these different companies so they can get a job, when they leave here,” said. Trinity Stanley, an RCC instructor and former RCC student involved with RCC’s utility program.

Similar to a law firm hiring a man or woman who recently passed the Bar Exam, and require additional training to fit the firm’s needs, many utility companies have the same approach when it comes to making new hires. Thursday’s event allowed students to meet with employers, discuss what training they may need while still in school and create a potential career path for the student long before he or she receives a degree or certification.

“You learn the basics her. You know the terminology. You’ve seen it before. When you go out there, it’s a whole different world. It’s very broad. There is a lot that goes in there. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Stanley said. “… Our students are top tier. We have companies that visit us throughout the year. They’ve never seen a program like us before anywhere. They come from across the nation. Companies from California, New York, Texas – anywhere you can think of. The furthest one we had before came from Ireland.”

Stanley said jobs in the energy sector are in such high demand, she said many students just graduating go on to receive jobs that pay as much as $65,000 starting out.

“I know students who have made six figures in their first year. The money is out there. Our students are in high demand. We had 30 companies show up, and we’re only graduating 35 (students),” Stanley said.

While many students plotted out their next step after graduating in December of May, first-year RCC student Davis Faw met with employers to see what direction he wanted to take his career. Only months after graduating from RCC, and having a few college credits under his belt while dual enrolling at RCC as a high school student, that choice may come sooner than he expected.

“It’s amazing to get to see all of the different companies that are willing come out here, and to see the new students coming from this program. I heard all of them say this is a good program, and the knowledge you get is different compared to students who graduate from any other program like this,” Faw said. “… It helps you see your future, your options for your future and what kind of benefits you can get. All of these companies offer lots of different things, and tailor it to your needs and wants.”