Richmond County residents looking to save a bit of money ahead of the holidays may find a few good deals as part of the upcoming October 2 Rockingham city surplus auction hosted by Ironhorse Auctions.

The first of its kind event will take place entirely online, as part resolution unanimously approved by the Rockingham City Council last month.

“For the first time, we’re going to do an online (auction). I’ve told you all several times that being here 42 years, I feel like a dinosaur sometimes. We’ve always done the sales down on the yard. We’ve done that and had people come down and bid on the cars … Apparently, nobody does that anymore. The dinosaur is giving in once again,” said Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump during a meeting in August.

Richmond County residents have a chance to get some good deals on surplus City of Rockingham property. The auction hopes to offload everything from surplus city supplies to city vehicles Rockingham either replaced or are no longer in use. The auction begins 8 a.m. October 2, concluding 2 p.m. October 9. Those interested in participating in the auction can go online at ironhorseauction.com to view the items for sale.

Items up for auction include:

HP Design jet T790 Large Format Printer Le Boy 6900 TPaving Machine

Five-foot Bush Hog

Stihl Pipe Saw KW Mower

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2002 Ford F550 W/Rodding

Rodding Machine

Color TV Camera System 2003 Chev 2WD White Silverado Flexible Bucket Truck

Sixty percent Boring Machine W/Track 26 percent 4X10 Augers W/Cutter head 1 percent 4’ Auger W/Cutting Head Loader W/Backhoe

Bobcat

Red Generator

Red Generator

1980 Model Army Issue Generator (2207) Gorman-Rupp 10 Series pump

7×14 Tandem Axle Pipe Utility Trailer

Trench Boxes

Aluminum Trench Box Equipment Sewer Camera Trailer

1996 Refuse Truck

2001 Leaf Truck W/Leaf Body Sanitation

Leaf Machine

2000 GMC KT W/Bed Added Sanitation

2002 Freightliner Garbage Truck Sanitation

2004 Mack Truck W/Leach Super Sanitation

2005 Freightliner Garbage Truck Sanitation

Leaf Vacuum

Cub Cadet Mower

1992 Chev Truck W/Dump Body Powel

Motor Grader W/Blade

2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Powell

Whacker Tamp

Drag Pan

4 Mule Tires

John Deere Gator

Diaphragm Pumps

GX 160 Pump

MIC Compressor 3Gal Water and Sewer 1 Green Generator

LIUR Smoker

Home Lite Blower

Stihl Gas Power Core Drill

Blue Pump

eXmark 60” X-Series Mower

Snow Plows

Honda 4000 Generator

Building &Grounds

Stihl Misc. (Blowers, Weed eaters)

Flashlights, tripod exc. 53.

John Deere 757 Tractor

Push Blower Frame (Only)

Weed eaters

Air Compressor

2006 Ford Crown Victoria

2013 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

2012 Chev Caprice

2015 Chev Silverado 2500

2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab

1998 Ford Explorer (No Title)

1989 Fire Truck

Two Sets skid steer tracks

Click or copy the link for more deteails

https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/city-of-rockingham-surplus-equipment-and-vehicle-auction-73151/details