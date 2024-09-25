Richmond County residents looking to save a bit of money ahead of the holidays may find a few good deals as part of the upcoming October 2 Rockingham city surplus auction hosted by Ironhorse Auctions.
The first of its kind event will take place entirely online, as part resolution unanimously approved by the Rockingham City Council last month.
“For the first time, we’re going to do an online (auction). I’ve told you all several times that being here 42 years, I feel like a dinosaur sometimes. We’ve always done the sales down on the yard. We’ve done that and had people come down and bid on the cars … Apparently, nobody does that anymore. The dinosaur is giving in once again,” said Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump during a meeting in August.
Richmond County residents have a chance to get some good deals on surplus City of Rockingham property. The auction hopes to offload everything from surplus city supplies to city vehicles Rockingham either replaced or are no longer in use. The auction begins 8 a.m. October 2, concluding 2 p.m. October 9. Those interested in participating in the auction can go online at ironhorseauction.com to view the items for sale.
Items up for auction include:
- HP Design jet T790 Large Format Printer Le Boy 6900 TPaving Machine
- Five-foot Bush Hog
- Stihl Pipe Saw KW Mower
- 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
- 2002 Ford F550 W/Rodding
- Rodding Machine
- Color TV Camera System 2003 Chev 2WD White Silverado Flexible Bucket Truck
- Sixty percent Boring Machine W/Track 26 percent 4X10 Augers W/Cutter head 1 percent 4’ Auger W/Cutting Head Loader W/Backhoe
- Bobcat
- Red Generator
- Red Generator
- 1980 Model Army Issue Generator (2207) Gorman-Rupp 10 Series pump
- 7×14 Tandem Axle Pipe Utility Trailer
- Trench Boxes
- Aluminum Trench Box Equipment Sewer Camera Trailer
- 1996 Refuse Truck
- 2001 Leaf Truck W/Leaf Body Sanitation
- Leaf Machine
- 2000 GMC KT W/Bed Added Sanitation
- 2002 Freightliner Garbage Truck Sanitation
- 2004 Mack Truck W/Leach Super Sanitation
- 2005 Freightliner Garbage Truck Sanitation
- Leaf Vacuum
- Cub Cadet Mower
- 1992 Chev Truck W/Dump Body Powel
- Motor Grader W/Blade
- 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Powell
- Whacker Tamp
- Drag Pan
- 4 Mule Tires
- John Deere Gator
- Diaphragm Pumps
- GX 160 Pump
- MIC Compressor 3Gal Water and Sewer 1 Green Generator
- LIUR Smoker
- Home Lite Blower
- Stihl Gas Power Core Drill
- Blue Pump
- eXmark 60” X-Series Mower
- Snow Plows
- Honda 4000 Generator
- Building &Grounds
- Stihl Misc. (Blowers, Weed eaters)
- Flashlights, tripod exc. 53.
- John Deere 757 Tractor
- Push Blower Frame (Only)
- Weed eaters
- Air Compressor
- 2006 Ford Crown Victoria
- 2013 Dodge Charger
- 2014 Dodge Charger
- 2016 Dodge Charger
- 2012 Chev Caprice
- 2015 Chev Silverado 2500
- 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab
- 1998 Ford Explorer (No Title)
- 1989 Fire Truck
- Two Sets skid steer tracks
Click or copy the link for more deteails
https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/city-of-rockingham-surplus-equipment-and-vehicle-auction-73151/details