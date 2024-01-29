On October 14, 2023, the gorgeous custom crafted wooden front door of Grant Gables Venue officially opened for the first time for the wedding of one of the namesakes and the inspiration for it, who is now the manager of the venue. Lexi Jo Grant Gooden, daughter of owners Neal and Lana Grant, married Caleb Gooden, after a 14 month engagement that put this once tabled dream of her parents to build a venue back on the make-it-happen and fast list.

Neal and Lana, who were both raised on farms in Richmond County, first discussed building a venue back in 2014 when another family member, their nephew, was looking around for a site to hold their wedding. After visiting some venues in the state and seeing the rental price, Neal, somewhat lightheartedly, commented that he could just build one that would be closer to what they were envisioning and not far from the price to rent others. Lana agreed and Neal even drew some initial plans for the building, but between the demands of farming and then the Covid pandemic in 2020, their plans were tabled and didn’t come back to the forefront until August of 2022 when their now son-in-law, Caleb, who is originally from South Carolina, met their daughter, Lexi, at a Rudy’s Diesel Show in Julian, NC, in April 2018 and he proposed while watching a sunset together at Bethel Church in August of 2022.

After a few venue tours, they realized it was time to put the venue vision into action and fast! With an October 2023 wedding date, the construction of Grant Gables Venue became the central focus for the entire Grant family, countless friends and members of the community.

The tall pines that once towered 274 Crawford Road were removed, but not completely, as the trees were taken to a local saw mill to repurpose the wood into the paneling, beams, the sliding barn doors and some of the other custom accents of the venue.

Although it looks and feels like the cover of a Southern Living magazine, what makes Grant Gables Venue so special is far more than aesthetic, it’s the special story, the show of love within family, friends and the community that makes the venue more than just beautiful to the eyes, but warming to the heart. Every detail from the electrical outlet coverings to the large hand-carved wooden cross positioned front and center that instantly grabs your attention when you enter, there is a story that evidences the dedication, love and pride so many put into actualizing this dream.

“I don’t think I can tell the story without crying,” Lexi says when asked about the towering 11 foot tall and seven foot wide wooden cross. Lana, her mother, chimes in that the cross is very special to them for several reasons. It was built with 6”X7.5” black walnut timbers and sawed by Big Mark and Lil Mark Allen before it was hand-crafted and dedicated by a couple, Tommy and Sara Adkins, who they go to church with the Grants at Crestview Baptist.

The before and after from August 2022 to October 2023 at 274 Crawford Road is truly an amazing transformation. In addition to the fully climate controlled elegant 9,750 square foot barn with seating for 400, nestled in the Ellerbe countryside behind tall Sandhills pines, a pond and fountain was also installed to create the ultimate picturesque southern charm backdrop. The modern-chic, barn-style venue also boasts a prep kitchen, bridal suite on the second floor with a balcony overlooking the main room furnished with salon-style chairs and mirrors, a full tub and shower, grooms quarters and bathrooms downstairs.

To date, Grant Gables has hosted Lexi’s wedding and an 80th birthday celebration, but the 2024 schedule is already filling up with multiple weddings booked starting in the spring.

The website for Grant Gables Venue is currently being developed, but you can find them on Facebook and Tik Tok to stay up-to-date with their announcements and events. Additionally, they are listed on Wedding Wire, Zola and The Knot.

Contact Lexi Gooden for more information and schedule your tour by email at grantgablesvenue@gmail.com.