Hamlet man to spend the rest of natural life behind bars for child sexual assault

A Hamlet man will likely spend the rest of his natural life in prison after being convicted last week for offenses committed in 2019.

Kurtis Madsen, 31, of Hamlet received more than 100 years in prison after assaulting two children ages 5 and 7 years old, multiple times over a sustained period, which came to an end in November of 2019 after an investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

“I want to thank the members of the jury for giving the minor victims in these cases a measure of justice, and the Court for imposing a sentence that will ensure that this defendant will never harm another child,” District Attorney Reece Saunders said, in a statement sent to the Daily Journal Monday afternoon.

During last week’s session of the Richmond County Criminal Superior Court, Judge Stephan R. Futrell sentenced Madsen to a minimum of 125 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections on multiple charges Madsen received in November of 2019.

The conviction comes as a result of a 2019 investigation by Richmond County Sheriff’s Department Detective Rodney Tucker, resulting in multiple charges including four counts of statutory rape, and sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. According to court documents received by the Daily Journal, the victims were 5 and 7 years old at the time of the assaults, which Madsen repeatedly committed over a period of time. Attorney Amber Hardy represented the state throughout the court proceedings.