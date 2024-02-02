On Thursday February 1, 2024 Wadesboro Police were called to the area of McDonalds and Pizza Hut for a subject with a gun.

They arrived to find an individual in a Mental Crisis holding a firearm and threatening to harm himself. Wadesboro Police requested the assistance of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and Deputies responded and assisted in blocking the entrance to the restaurants and keeping the subject contained in the Harvest Ministries parking lot.

The Wadesboro Police kept the subject engaged in conversation for several hours while other resources were enroute to the scene to assist. Sheriff Howell arrived and began to speak with the subject and was able to distract him with pictures on his cell phone when the subject took his hands off the gun Sheriff Howell took this opportunity and pushed the barrel of the weapon away from the subject and other officers were able to secure the weapon and the subject.

Wadesboro Police had the subject transported to Atrium Hospital for treatment for his mental crisis.

Sheriff Howell commends the Wadesboro Police Dept. and his deputies for not only keeping this individual safe but keeping the public safe from a very dangerous situation.

If you think that you or someone you know may be going through a mental health crisis please reach out for help through Daymark, Atrium Health your local Law Enforcement or the Mobile Crisis Hotline 1-877-626-1772.