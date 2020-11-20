Rockingham’s Habitat ReStore closes, nonprofit shifting focus to builds

ROCKINGHAM — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Rockingham has closed as local Habitat volunteers focus more on the nonprofit’s other projects.

The Rockingham ReStore is the only one closing among those affiliated with Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, according to Executive Director Amie Fraley. Its last day of operation was Oct. 31. This move was preceded by Habitat receiving a $100,000 grant for repairs in Richmond County and a $273,000 grant to be used for repairs across Richmond, Hoke and Moore counties.

“We are able to serve more families by focusing on these grants at this time as our ReStore was not providing consistent net revenue to invest in our construction program, which is the purpose of ReStores,” Fraley said.

Habitat will still provide pickups of large furniture that people want to donate. Small items can be taken to the Aberdeen ReStore located at 2268 NC Highway 5 B. For more information call (910) 295-1934 or email [email protected]

A portion of sales from Habitat’s other ReStores will be earmarked to be used for Richmond County construction projects and repair, according to Fraley.

Habitat’s most recent build project in Meadowood, for the family of Aurilla Shaw, is ongoing. Fraley said this project will likely be completed by subcontractors and small volunteer teams due to concerns over COVID-19.

The construction of Shaw’s home began in September and was expected, at the time, to be completed by December or January. Shaw’s three children — 12-year-old Elijah Shaw, 9-year-old Maurice Lemon Jr., and 7-year-old Diamond Lemon — will move into the completed home to get away from their apartment which she told the Daily Journal was “not a good environment.”

This build will be the 16th Habitat build in Richmond County. It is funded by First United Methodist Church of Rockingham, Freedom Baptist Church, Rockingham Church of God Prophecy, and the mortgage payments from current Habitat homeowners.

