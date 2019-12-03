ROCKINGHAM — Former Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry filed to run for county commissioner Tuesday just a day after his last Town Council meeting as mayor Monday night.

Berry declined to run for reelection as mayor this cycle with the intention of running for a county seat. He said the northern end of the county — including the Mangum, Derby, Norman and Windblow areas — hasn’t had representation from a current resident and business owner in the area since Commissioner Junior Wilson.

“I want to be a voice for the northern part of the county,” Berry said. Of concern for the area is its aging water infrastructure, supporting the existing businesses in the area and bringing in more jobs.

Berry, a prominent farmer in the area, touted his connections in the agricultural community which include being a member of the Farm Service Agency board.

If elected, Berry said he would do his part to keep residents informed of what was happening in the county to encourage greater public engagement. He added that he would like to start something along the lines of Commissioner Tavares Bostic’s “Commissioner’s Corner” in which he goes live on Facebook after each meeting to highlight important actions the board took.

“I want people to know that I actually listen, I’ve sat in people’s houses,” Berry said.

As of Tuesday, two others had filed to run in the county commissioner race: Jeff Smart and Commissioner Jimmy Capps. Board of Commissioners Chairman Kenneth Robinette and Vice Chairman John Garner are also up for reelection.

The election will be held in November 2020.

Gavin Stone News Editor