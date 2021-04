November birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

November 5, 2019

Demetre Anthony Wall and Shantel Larice Wall, Rockingham, a son, Adontis Anthony Wall

November 7, 2019

Keith Branch and Courtney Stoddard, Rockingham, a daughter, Nayomi Khole Branch

November 8, 2019

Natalie Johnson, Rockingham, a son, Case Everett Johnson

November 11, 2019

Laura Ashton Millen and Jeffrey Dalton Millen, Rockingham, a daughter, Sammi Jo Millen

November 18, 2019

Aishalanah Clinton and Randy Jones, Rockingham, a son, Reece Jermaine Jones

November 23, 2019

Cierra Billingsley and Richard Robinson, Rockingham, a son, Fletcher Reid Robinson

November 23, 2019

Kari and Jeremy Ard, Rockingham, a son, Ryker Ard

November 26, 2019

Kaci Croke, Rockingham, a daughter, Kovi Michelle Croke

November 28, 2019

Asiana Douglas and Darren Corpas, Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, Aubree Dawn Corpas

