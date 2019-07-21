ROCKINGHAM — The filing period for Richmond County’s upcoming municipal elections closed at noon Friday.

Election day for Ellerbe, Hamlet, Hoffman, Norman and Rockingham races will be Nov. 5, while Dobbins Heights’ will be on Oct. 8. The full early voting schedule has not yet been made available. Here are how the races will look come this fall:

Names and cities listed in alphabetical order, with candidates’ names written as they will be on the ballots.

Dobbins Heights

• Mayor — Laperria Andrews, Antonio Blue, Rhonda Gore

• Town Council — Mary Ann Gibson, Revonna C. Magee, Edward L. Tender

Ellerbe

• Mayor — Freddy Cloninger (Mayor Lee Berry declined to seek reelection)

• Town Council — Elsie Freeman, Joe Grooms, Jeremy McKenzie

Hamlet

• Mayor — Bill Bayless

• City Council — Carl Andre Jones, Terry Moore, Joe Robinson, Oscar Sellers, Maurice Stewart

Hoffman

• Mayor — Tommy H. Hart

• Town Council — Riccardo (Ricky) Anderson, Rory Jones, Daniel Kelly, Cynthia A. Northcutt, John Taylor

Norman

• Mayor — Tonia Stewart Collins, Adrian Robson (Mayor Kenneth Broadway declined to seek reelection)

• Town Council — Stephen Cranford, Cindi Murray

Rockingham

• Mayor — M. Steven Morris

• City Council — John W. Carter, Bennett Deane, Anne M. Edwards, John P. Hutchinson, Cameron Wright-Hairston

