Duke to reopen Pee Dee access areas

LILESVILLE — Boaters will soon be able to head back out on Blewett Falls Lake following improvements made to the landing by Duke Energy.

Amenities, including restrooms and picnic facilities, have been added to four recreational access points along the Pee Dee River, the company announced Friday in a press release.

“These enhancements are part of ongoing efforts by Duke Energy to ensure quality access areas for recreational use on the company’s lakes,” the company said.

Improvments to the Trailrace Fishing Area on Power Plant Road include an accessible restroom, updated public information signs and a new kiosk.

Picnic facilities, new boat ramps, a canoe and kayak launch area, courtesy docks and two restrooms were added to the Pee Dee Access Area on Boat Landing Road. The parking area was also expanded and paved.

At the Lilly’s Bridge Access Area on Lake Tillery in Mount Gilead, Duke added picnic facilities, new boat ramps, courtesy docks, a restroom and expanded paved parking.

The Stony Mountain Access Area in Albermarle has a new fishing pier, boat ramps, restroom and improved parking.

Duke also updated public-information signs and added kiosks to three of the four sites.

The company said the improvements “are a direct result of a cooperative stakeholder agreement during federal licensing of the Blewett and Tillery hydroelectric plants.”

The access areas are expected to reopen in late April or early May after being closed since August.

Last May, Duke Energy announced it had completed construction of the new Clarks Creek Access Area and improvements to the Tillery Tailrace Fishing Trail at the Tillery Hydroelectric Plant on the Pee Dee River In Montgomery County.

The Grassy Island Access area was closed in October 2016 and re-opened the following February. However, less than two weeks later, the site was vandalized with the words “F—- USA” in black spray paint.

