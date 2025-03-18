the search continues for Dennis Wayne Bailey, who was last seen near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, where he was known to walk frequently.

RICHMOND COUNTY — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that human remains discovered last week in the Meadow Wood community have been identified as belonging to Linda McCuiston, 77, of Country Canyon Drive. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identification.

McCuiston was last seen between 6:20 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in her yard on Country Canyon Drive in the Meadow Wood subdivision. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black toboggan. Officials described her as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

A family member stated that McCuiston had dementia and was capable of seeking a ride. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert for her following her disappearance.

In January, Richmond County Crime Stoppers offered a $1,500 reward for information regarding McCuiston and Dennis Wayne Bailey’s whereabouts. Sheriff Mark Gulledge matched the reward with an additional $1,500.

“Unfortunately, this is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Gulledge said. “Criminal investigators have devoted countless hours and resources to the investigation and will persist in seeking answers regarding her disappearance.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for Dennis Wayne Bailey, who was last seen near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, where he was known to walk frequently. A resident of the Ashley Chapel community in Richmond County, Bailey was officially reported missing on Jan. 2. His family has also offered a $1,500 reward, bringing the total reward for information to $5,200. He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with balding hair and a goatee-style beard.

In January, the Sheriff’s Office shared a letter from Bailey’s family:

“Dear community, we come to you with heavy hearts and a desperate plea for assistance. Our beloved brother, Dennis Wayne Bailey, has been missing since Dec. 30, 2024. He is cherished by many in our community and within our family, and his absence has left a profound void in our lives.”

“We are reaching out to ask for your help in locating Dennis. If anyone has any information—no matter how small or seemingly insignificant — it could be the key to bringing him home. We understand that circumstances may be complicated, but we implore those who may have knowledge of his whereabouts, or who may have harmed him, to come forward.”

“Our love for Dennis drives us to seek closure. If he is no longer with us, we want to ensure he is brought to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. Please, if you have any information or can point us in the right direction, we urge you to speak up. You can reach out to us directly or contact the authorities.”

“We appreciate your compassion in this difficult time and thank you for being a part of our extended family. Together, we can bring Dennis home,” said Deborah Bailey Jackson, sister of Bailey.

Anyone with information regarding Bailey’s location is encouraged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232, 911 or the Crime Stoppers P3 application.