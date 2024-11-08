ROCKINGHAM — On Nov. 5, Richmond County residents headed to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States and elect local officials to serve in the coming four years.

While a significant portion of voters—46%—cast their ballots early, during the early voting period that ended Nov. 2, others preferred to wait until Election Day to make their voices heard.

“A lot of people vote early now, and there’s not as much participation on Election Day, but some people still feel that’s the day to vote. They see it as a patriotic duty to go out and vote on Election Day,” said Shannon Hearne, director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

To ensure Election Day ran smoothly, Hearne explained poll workers undergo extensive training in advance. The Board of Elections also strives to educate voters by providing information on polling expectations, including ID requirements.

“We try to let everyone know that we’re here for them — both voters and election workers. If they have questions, they’re always welcome to contact us,” Hearne added.

Community members at the polls emphasized the significance of voting.

“Depending on how you want to live in the coming years and how you want your children to live, it’s important to vote for the right candidates and pay attention to what’s going on,” said Ethan Powley, a voter in Norman.

“I vote because it’s a privilege,” said Dennis Holloway, a voter in Ellerbe. “If you don’t vote, you have no reason to quarrel, because you haven’t stood for anything. Voting is a chance to exercise your constitutional rights and make a difference.”

Chester McLendon echoed this sentiment, saying he votes “because that’s my constitutional right.”

Richmond County has 16 precincts across the area and official voter turnout numbers won’t be available until Canvass Day on Nov. 15.

In the local election, Richmond County voters reelected incumbents Chairman Jeff Smart and Commissioner Andy Grooms. Joining them as a newly elected commissioner will be Jamie Gathings.

Additionally, Amanda “Amy” Wilson (NC District Court Judge, District 21, Seat 04), Sophia Gatewood (District 21, Seat 02), Kimberly Roberts (Richmond County Register of Deeds), and Jeff Joyner (Richmond Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor) ran unopposed and secured reelection.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com