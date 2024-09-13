Dozens gather to honor the lives lost during 9-11

Area first responders gathered at the Richmond County Courthouse to honor the bravery of the men and women who lost their lives during the 9-11 rescue effort.

Although 23 years removed from the terrorist attack, which took the lives of more than 3,000 Americans, acts of heroism displayed on 9-11 remain seared in the minds of those who gathered In downtown Rockingham Wednesday morning.

“Knowing what I know of that experience, it is truly inspiring and takes a certain understanding to do something that is selfless but heroic … For many first responders, we never know what that call will be whenever the tone is dropped. There are no words to describe the thoughts of those responding to the World Trade Center that morning – 343 firefighters did not know what they would be encountering. Even then, nothing stopped them from donning their gear, grabbing their essential needs and entering into the World Trad Center,” Rockingham Fire Department Engineer Kimberly Morton said.

Morton was among three speakers Wednesday morning, including Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson. All three shared their experiences on 9-11, and how it shaped them as future leaders in Richmond County.

“On this day, 246 people got on flights, 2,606 went to work at the World Trade Center, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight paramedics, and none saw past 10 a.m.,” Gulledge said. “We come here today to honor and pay our respects to that ultimate sacrifice paid on that morning September 11, 2001. We need to continue to remember them and their families as long as we live. As we go out, and continue to do our jobs, do them with the courage and professionalism they bestowed upon us.”

Following the speakers’ remarks, first responders from across Richmond County lined up to March from the courthouse to the Rockingham Walmart, which represented the approximate distance of the 110 flights of stairs NYFD firefighter climbed while responding to the 9-11 attack.

“The beginning of it wasn’t that hard. I gave out halfway through, but I pushed through. It was for remembrance of the people lost during 9-11,” said Zach Patton with Cordova Fire and Rescue, who said the acts of valor displayed on 9-11 was one of his inspirations for becoming a firefighter.

As part of the event, Walmart had refreshments on hand for those who participated n the nearly 3-mile march. Manager Philip Patterson said it was a small token of appreciation for everything firefighters do for the store and the community.

“If there are any kind of issues at the store, the fire department is always here for us. The police department is always here for us. For us to give back to them, it’s absolutely wonderful. It happens all of the time. Whether it’s on holidays, weekends or the middle of the night, they are here immediately,” Patterson said.