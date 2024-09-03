Raiders face another state semifinalist in Cardinal Gibbons this Friday.

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond Senior High School Raider Football Team knocked off 2023 state semifinalist Butler for their first victory of the season, 27-7, in a rescheduled Saturday evening non-conference contest due to a rainout last Friday.

Last Saturday’s victory was the Raiders’ first under head coach Brad Denson, who accepted the position last January.

“These kids and this staff, the amount of work they put in, it’s crazy. It’s them. It has nothing to do with me. Play with energy, play with emotion, and good things will happen,” Denson said.

The victory may seem a milestone for the the Raiders, but that milestone may be fool’s gold. The Bulldogs handily defeated RSHS 50-13 last season while en route to the 2023 state semifinals, but University of Massachusetts committee Zach Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury prior to the Saturday’s game. Without Lawrence, Butler coach Glen Ferebee opted Keyshawn Barrino, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 129 yards while also rushing for 44.

“This is his first game. Our starting quarterback was out … This was Keyshawn’s first game, and first game at quarterback. It’s definitely encouraging. When Zach gets back, we have a kid we can put back there and do some other things,” said Butler Ferebee, who is also a first-year coach after 20-year head coach Brian Hales retired before the season.

Despite having no experience at QB, Barrino guided the Bulldogs into the end zone on a 50-yard drive, completing two of four passes for 24 yards before Dequadre Currence’s 1-yard burst into the end zone, which put Butler ahead 7-0. That was as close to victory as the Bulldogs would get as Richmond quarterback Evan Hodges guided the Raiders to a 54-yard drive , capping it off with a 3-yard TD pass to running back Jordan Bostic, who had 47 all-purpose yards and a TD on the ground while splitting duties in the backfield.

“I had to move the offense down the field. That’s all that matters. Just like last week, what really helped us was the defense and special teams. They got us a lot of yards this week. They got us some good field position, and we just executed from there,” said Hodges, who accounted for 121 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and completing 8 of 11 passes.

Both teams continued playing to a stalemate late into the third quarter, until the play Coach Ferebee believes irreversibly shifted the momentum in the Raiders’ favor. After another three-and-out, Butler’s punt team muffed the snap. As players struggled for the loose ball, it popped up and fell into the hands of senior cornerback Chris Covington as the mass of players tumbled into the end zone.

“He fumbled the snap. I wanted to get the punter, but he threw the ball to me. I just caught it and scored. It felt great, exciting,” said Covington, who scored the first touchdown of his high school career last Saturday.

Another successful Raider drive, this time capped off by a 2-yard TD by Bostic, made it a two score game, then Hodges put the game out of reach with another 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Although successful, the Raiders’ offense seemed to have great field position throughout the evening with its defense’s timely turnovers and stops on third down. Much of the credit for Richmond’s success belongs to linebackers Terande Spencer and Kmauri Morgan, who tied defensive back A.J. Covington for the team lead in tackles with 11 each.

“We got a connection, an energy. Once we start going with each other, we get hyped and get the whole defense hyped,” Spencer said.

The Raiders tallied three turnovers with a combined four sacks while keeping Butler under 250 yards total offense. The Raiders will need another strong defensive performance as they head on the road to face another state semifinalist in Cardinal Gibbons. The Crusaders handily defeated Richmond 26-9 last season, but with the Raiders riding high following their first win, last year’s results may be a far cry the this Friday’s final score.

“It’s a great feeling. I feel like if we keep working hard and keep working together, there is a lot more [success] coming for us,” Morgan said.