ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools is pleased to announce that the Rockingham Rotary Club has generously donated dictionaries to all third grade students across the district. The dictionaries were distributed to students at all seven elementary schools this week.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Rockingham Rotary Club’s continued support of education in our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell. “Providing students with their own dictionary helps build vocabulary and language skills that will benefit them throughout their academic careers and beyond.”

The dictionary donation has been an annual tradition of the Rockingham Rotary Club for over a decade. Each year, Rotary Club members visit local elementary schools to hand out the dictionaries to every third grade student.

With over 500 third grade students in Richmond County Schools, the dictionary donation represents a significant investment in literacy by the Rockingham Rotary Club. The dictionaries will serve as an important learning tool for students both in the classroom and at home.

Richmond County Schools thanks the Rockingham Rotary Club for their generosity and commitment to academic excellence in our schools. This thoughtful donation will help empower students on their educational journeys.