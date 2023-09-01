August 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Curtis Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing a bookbag, welding book, pocket knife, and calculator, valued at $875. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to Refuel #14 following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing cigarrettes and cigars, valued at $2,086.54. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ronald Easterling with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and injury to real property.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to Refuel #14 following a report of a suspect stealing food items, valued at $28.34. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:31 p.m., officers responded to Robinson St. following a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival officers found a suspect with an outstanding order for arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Brandon Cox with possession of a controlled substance.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 a.m., officers encountered a suspect in front of Substation II with an outstanding order for arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Amanda Lassiter with obtaining property by false pretense.

August 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., officers responded to Budget Inn on S Hancock St. following a report of a suspect attempting to commit debit card fraud through CashApp. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to WalMart on E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect cyberstalking and communicating threats to a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to Robinson St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing osteoporosis medication. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to Scales St. following a report of a suspect stealing a wallet with $5,000 cash. The case is inactive.

August 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:18 a.m., officers responded to S Grove Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s meter box, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to Pickett St. following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to N Lee St. following a report of a suspect shooting into a victim’s residence. The case is active.

August 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:14 a.m., officers responded to State Employees Credit Union following a report of a suspect obtaining $2,500 by false pretense. The case is active.

August 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Rd. following a report of a rock thrown from a lawnmower damaging a car window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., deputies responded to Galestown Rd. following a report of a suspect attempting to steal a fence gate, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:39 p.m., officers responded to Refuel on E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing two packs of Newport cigarettes, valued at $17.50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to Dairy Queen following a report of a suspect stealing a tip jar and an ice cream cupcake, valued at $7.99. The case is active.

August 30

ELLERBE — At 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Manor Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking into a vacant apartment. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:22 a.m., deputies responded to County Home Rd. following a report of damage to a single-wide mobile home, valued at $22,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:52 a.m., deputies responded to Rockingham Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing two cartons of screws, valued at $200. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Rebekah Martin with misdemeanor larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:37 a.m., deputies responded to Chestnut Ln. following a report of a suspect assaulting a public officer. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Dyna Hamilton with assaualting a government official employee and resisting a public officer.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:36 a.m., officers filed a report at the magistrate’s office for a suspect opening an account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a cellphone, valued at $100. The case is active.

August 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:06 p.m., officers responded to Otuels Food on S Long Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a pack of cigarillos and a lighter, valued at $11.28. The case is active.