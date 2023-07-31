WADESBORO — On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Wadesboro Police Chief T. L. Spencer requested the SBI investigate allegations of embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions including unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the ACCC accounts for personal use.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, SBI agents with the Southern Piedmont District office arrested former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Emrich, 47. Emrich turned herself in at the Anson County Jail. She has been charged with 29 counts of embezzlement. After going before a magistrate, she was issued a $29,000 secured bond.

Following the arrest, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a statement regarding the investigation and upcoming judicial process. The following is the statement written verbatim from the Board of Directors.

“As many of our members and citizens are already aware, yesterday the former President of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce was arrested after an exhaustive investigation conducted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the SBI for their diligence in bringing these charges to bear, and we look forward to this issue coming to its final resolution through the judicial process.

In the months since our initial internal investigation brought these concerns to light, the Board has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Chamber’s mission and purpose continue to move forward. The community has shown us nothing but kindness and support, and for that we thank all of you.

With your support, our efforts to continue serving you with excellence have already materialized through new members, successful networking and learning events, community-focused fundraisers, and multiple ribbon-cuttings.

Our goal is to learn and grow from this experience, providing our members the highest value of return.

Soon we will be advertising for and hiring a new President to begin this next chapter, and we ask for your continued support and patience throughout this process.

The next several months will be busy for the Chamber – from the Kid’s Expo event in August, our Chamber on the Half-Shell oyster roast in September, YP Anson’s Day of Sharing in October, to the Big Game Hunt Tournament in November. Information can be found on our Facebook page, newsletter, or by contacting one of our Board members. We look forward to seeing you there!”

This is a developing story.