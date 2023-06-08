ROCKINGHAM — Radio Station WAYN once again provided $25,000 advertising grant to the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce for use by Chamber members that need a business boost after the impact of COVID-19 and inflation.

Ten businesses received grants in 2022 that achieved successful results.

“COVID has devestated so many businesses,” said Bill Futterer, WAYN president, “and inflation over the past 12 month has caused additional business disruption. WAYN has been a catalyst for commerce here for 76 years, and we think we have discovered a new way to help our neighbors survive and flourish.”