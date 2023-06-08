ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Tea has charged two with distribution of narcotics. following the execution of a search warrant on Ravenwood Drive.

Charles Thomas Bloomfield, 37, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distributing cocaine, and various other drug charges.

Travina Lache Scott, 25, is charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Community Impact Team, Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit and the NC SBI executed the search warrant.

Investigators seized 28.10 grans of cocaine, 13.90 grams of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $21,737 in US currency.

Bloomfield was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $125,000 bond. Scott was placed under a $100,000 secure bond.