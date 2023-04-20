ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Organization has partnered with the Richmond County Partnership for Children to host its first annual Community Day Event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ashley Chapel Community Center, 297 Mizpah Road, in Rockingham.

The event will include educational booths, entertainment, and free refreshments for all ages.

The purpose of the event is to bring the community together in unity through education and entertaining activities. Educational booths will offer information to meet the needs of our citizens.

Representatives from the Richmond County Aging Services and Richmond County Hospice will provide information to enhance senior lifestyles. The Richmond County Partnership for Children, Head Start and Improving Community Outcomes for Maternal and Child Health will share information on early childhood health and education to prepare our children for success in school and in life.

Parents can visit the Hidden in Plain Sight mobile unit trailer, which provides a virtual tour of a teen’s bedroom where everyday items have been “hidden in plain sight” and modified to hide drugs, contraband, or paraphernalia. Drug Endangered Family Taskforce and ADS will be available to address substance abuse and treatment related topics.

Kids will be excited to see the Cordova Fire Department truck, bounce house, and other fun activities while enjoying refreshments.

The Ashley Chapel Community Organization is committed to bringing informative programs to the residents of Richmond County through guest speakers and hosting events for the community. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m, at the community center. All are welcome to attend.