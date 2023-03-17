Nevaeh Griffin (center), an eighth-grade student at Rockingham Middle School, plays the acoustic guitar during the first evening of 2023 Arts Alive at the Cole Auditorium.

Ryker Dixon, 12, tries to show his younger brother Roman Jacobs, 2, one of his two art projects during Arts Alive 2023 at the Cole Auditorium.

Robert Nelson, a junior at Richmond Senior High School, plays the percussions during the first evening of 2023 Arts Alive at the Cole Auditorium.

HAMLET — For three days each year, Richmond County Schools pulls out all the stops to showcase the arts during a celebration of the hard work of students of all ages.

From March 14-16, 2023, the Cole Auditorium was transformed into a magical wonderland filled with paintings, drawings, sculptures, comedy, and music during the 2023 Arts Alive event.

From bands and choirs to drama sketches and pencil sketches, the building was filled with creativity from all 15 of the schools in the county during the event that was open to the entire community to celebrate the accomplishments of Richmond’s talented youth.

Each day, RCS Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell spent time talking to parents and watching a community come together to support the arts. He may be new to the community but not new to the arts in schools.

“I am really impressed by this event, and I have not seen arts events to this magnitude before in other districts I have worked in, so I am really impressed,” said Ferrell. “I am pleased to see there is a strong focus on the arts in this community, like athletics and academics.”

The annual event is a massive undertaking by all the band, choir, and art teachers from all the schools, but Ginny Sellers, who has been heavily involved in the Arts Alive for several years at Richmond County Schools, said the extra effort was all worth it.

“We hope they walk away with a better understanding of the importance of the Arts in the schools,” Sellers said. “Every child needs an outlet to express themselves. Maybe it’s art, band, or music. This week, we are showing the amazing things going on in our classrooms and how our students have shown their true talents that make our county so special.”

Richmond County has always been known as a place where sports excel in the state, but for one week, arts take center stage for the Gold and Green of Raider Nation.

“This week, we have shown how the arts are alive and important here to our community and our children,” said Katherine Bendell, Director of Professional Development/Curriculum Technology Support for Richmond County Schools.

Bendell said she hopes the event raises awareness of the arts and that the parents and community understand the importance of arts in the classroom.

“You look around and see how much talent our students have, and it can be overwhelming,” she said as hundreds of people packed the atrium and rooms converted into a frenzy of families creating small art projects together. “These children put so much effort into their art, and it’s great to see a community come out and support them.”

One family who spent some time walking around the hundreds of art pieces on display was Billy and Brittany Jacobs with their three children.

Brittany was proud to point out that her son, Ryker, had two art projects on display. She said he has always loved to draw since he was a little boy.

“I think it is important for him because it is a way for him to express himself,” she said. “He gets really happy and proud of the work that he really does well in, especially if he is trying and focusing hard on what he is drawing.”

As hundreds of families, like the Jacobs, walked through the maze of art created by students from all 15 Richmond County Schools, Ferrell stood off to the side and just took in the moment as he watched students proudly point out their prized works to their elated family members.

“It makes me proud to be here and know our parents and teachers are encouraging these students to express themselves through the arts,” Ferrell said.

During the three days, the building was filled with laughter and people embracing the arts through the imaginations and talents of the Richmond County students.

One family laughing and telling stories about how art has impacted their family life was Elena Lewis, 14, a student at Cordova Middle School. Walking beside Elena to find her art project was her aunt, Sandy Butler. With other family members, they quickly found her art and spent time talking about her love of the arts.

“We are so proud of her, and to have an opportunity to come out here today and have her talk about her art is beyond words,” said Butler. “Her art really gives her something to express herself in a positive way.”

As Lewis looked at her self-portrait with visible pride, she said art is a way to escape.

“It’s really calming to be able to sit and draw,” she said. “I’ve always looked up to my uncle as an inspiration to be creative.”

The artwork wasn’t the only big thing in the Cole. Music was a massive draw for the event. On the first night, the Richmond Senior concert band, middle school guitar ensemble, and an all-county band took to the stage.

Led by the Director of Band at the high school, Edwin Carter, conducted a grandiose performance that received a standing ovation at the end. The students played several pieces that showcased their musical talents.

For the all-county band, RCS brought in Syreeta Jackson to spend four hours before the doors opened to work with the student musicians to fine-tune their performance. Jackson was one of several clinicians who took time away from their busy schedules to work with the Richmond students.

Jackson is a clarinetist who performs with the Fayetteville Symphonic Band, the Florence Symphony Orchestra, and with the woodwind quintet Bella Venti. She is the current band director at St. Pauls Middle School in Robeson County.

“What an amazing day,” Jackson said before she conducted the middle school band. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to help celebrate music. They are amazingly talented children who love music. This community should be very proud of their accomplishments and their love of performing music. I would love to be invited back again to work with these young, inspiring musicians.”

The biggest night was Thursday, when the Cole Auditorium parking lot was packed, and the community showed up by the thousands to watch performances from the elementary, middle, and high school vocal groups. In the mix between the musical performances were the Richmond Senior Drama students providing laughter in 20 skits in 20 minutes.

Well, maybe just a little over that 20-minute mark, but no one really cared about a few extra seconds, but that could have been carried over by the laughter from the large crowd.

Family and friends joined teachers, school staff, school board members, and local leaders to watch performances fill the room with the sounds of voices from the youngest generations.

The evening started with the National Anthem sung by the Richmond Senior Vocal Ensemble. Walking onto the stage and seeing people standing against the walls to get a glimpse of the performances, Evie Howell, a 17-year-old alto singer, said she was astonished by the community’s support.

“It was amazing to see all of those people take time out of their afternoon to come and watch us perform,” the Richmond junior said.

Whether it’s paintings, sculptures, drawings, singing, or playing an instrument, Jacobs summed up the event in just a few words.

“Every artist starts somewhere,” Jacobs said about all the young talented students who participated in the three-day event.

This year, that new journey for many youths was at the 2023 Arts Alive celebration hosted by the Richmond County Schools.