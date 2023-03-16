Mar. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:04 p.m., police responded to Walnut Lane where a suspect broke into and entered a home, causing $200 worth of damage to a window and stealing $316 from an account. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Mar. 10

ELLERBE — At 5:22 p.m., police responded to Caroline Street where a suspect obtained $1,400 under false pretenses. The case is active.

Mar. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:14 p.m., police responded to Dunham Sports on East Broad Avenue where a suspect stole a box of 100 .45 caliber rounds valued at $50. The case is active.

Mar. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:52 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue where a suspect used counterfeit money to pay for items. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:37 p.m., police responded to Hunter Circle where a victim was shot in the right arm and abdomen. The case is active.

Mar. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:47 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on Greene Street where a suspect used counterfeit money to pay for $7.25 worth of tums and a coke. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:32 p.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue where a suspect put $175 of counterfeit money onto a PayPal card. The case is active.

Mar. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:38 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Road where a suspect was found in possesision of methamphetamine. Jerry Lee Hamilton was charged.