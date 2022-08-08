HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Oct. 16 with Artrageous.

Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist painting a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes the audience on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement.

Artrageous

Artrageous is a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers paying tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres through a uniquely entertaining show culminating in a gallery of finished paintings.

“We are excited to be starting our Performing Art Series with such a unique show that is part rock concert, part dance performance and part painting class,” said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett. “A signature of the Artrageous troupe, from the very beginning of their long history, is interaction and engagement so be prepared to be a part of the show.”

The Artrageous show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.

“The Wizard of Oz”

Vital Theatre Company will present a one-hour adaptation of the classic tale “The Wizard of Oz” on Nov. 5 at the Cole. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

“This is a perfect children’s show for ages 2 to 7, so we hope families will join us for this fun show that has been entertaining audiences for decades,” Bennett said.

There will be two showings at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 to $10.

Nutcracker

The Columbia City Ballet from Columbia, S.C., will present the Nutcracker on Nov. 29 to kick off the holiday season at the Cole Auditorium. The Columbia City dancers will bring this fairy tale to life as they continue the tradition of this beloved holiday performance.

There will be one showing of the Nutcracker at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.

Highwaymen Live

On Feb. 16, relive the magic of the greatest country music supergroup with the Highwaymen Live. This musical tribute brings to life country music legends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. Audiences will enjoy classic honky-tonk hits such as “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazzard” and “On the Road Again.”

“If you are a fan of country music, this is a must-see show that recreates the giants of the outlaw music movement,” said Bennett.

The musical tribute will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.

Motones vs. Jerseys

The Performing Art Series wraps up with a spirited sing-off between the Motones & Jerseys on April 4. The Motones & Jerseys features a stellar lineup of nine singers, backed by a six-piece band, singing and dancing their way through nearly 50 of the greatest songs of the 20th century, paying homage to iconic vocal groups. The audience becomes part of the show as they vote in the playful back and forth between the two groups vying to reign supreme on the stage.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.

Call the Cole Box Office at (910) 410-1691 or buy tickets online at www.richmondcc.edu/coleshows. Season tickets are available starting at $70. Reserved seating will be used for all shows this season.

Director Circle memberships are also available for the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series. Director’s Circle members have the opportunity to:

· Reserve tickets for each show in the same seats.

· Take advantage of priority parking.

· Participate in a pre-show reception.

· Be a donor to the Richmond Community College Foundation, which directly supports and enriches RichmondCC students.

“We look forward to another great show season. We hope you will join us at the Cole, where every seat is the best seat in the house,” Bennett said.