ROCKINGHAM — Officers with the Rockingham Police Department responded to an accident at the intersection of South Long Street and East Broad Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

At the scene, all victims refused treatment, according to Detective Clint Neeley.

Neeley said that it appears that one individual possibly ran through a red light. Charges have not yet been filed, but they likely will be, said Neeley.

Six vehicles from the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post.

One bystander at the scene who witnessed the incident said that one vehicle was flipped over by the collision.