Kristi King named CEO of Chamber of Commerce

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s new president and CEO will be Ellerbe-native and former NASCAR spokesperson Kristi Richardson King, the Chamber’s Board of Directors announced this month.

King replaces Emily Tucker, who left the position last fall to become director of the Small Business Center at Montgomery Community College after a 24-year career with the Chamber.

As President/CEO of the Richmond County Chamber, King will be responsible for advancing the business interests in the community and serving the membership in the areas of leadership, residential and economic growth, advocacy, and community alignment.

“I am thrilled to serve as the new President/CEO of the Chamber,” said King. “This area is my home, and the community is like family. I am dedicated to the advancement of the county’s businesses and will offer any necessary support to ensure their success.”

In a statement, Jonathon Lewis, director of Marketing and Membership for the Chamber, said they are excited to have King at the helm and look forward to the continued success of the Chamber under her leadership.

King has deep roots in Richmond County and the NASCAR circuit. For 26 years, she followed NASCAR all over the country and held several prestigious positions with the sanctioning body of racing. Applying the racing culture from her upbringing in Richmond County and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kristi became the first female Director of Public Relations at North Carolina Speedway and made history again in the same capacity 10 years later when she held the same role at Talladega Superspeedway.

Following 17 years on the trackside of the sport in consumer marketing, communications, and operations, she returned to her home state for another position with NASCAR. Until May 2020, she was the Director of Strategic Media Communications, where she served as communication liaison with Public Affairs, NASCAR Events Group, and NASCAR Foundation until May 2020.

Along with her history-making career, her work has earned her multiple honorable recognitions, including NASCAR Track Public Relations Person of the Year, Ken Patterson Helping Others Award by the National Motorsports Press Association, International Speedway Corporation Corporate Citizenship Award, and was also named one of NASCAR’s 50 Most Beautiful People.

In the summer of 2020, she relocated to Ellerbe with her 13-year-old son, Will. She is active with her church, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and serves as the President of the Mt. Pleasant Community Club.